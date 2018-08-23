ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Students at Zanesville High School are solving crimes in their classroom.

Project Lead the Way is an elective students can take that are interested in the health field to get a sense of how the human body works. Science Teacher, Adam Dollings creates different scenarios each year and the students have to solve how the victim died. He said the students are learning how to work on their own with very little instruction from the teachers.

“In Project Lead the Way, the students have to design their own experiments and figure out everything on their own,” said Dollings. I’m just here to kind of set things up for them and they have to do the research, like it is in the real world.”

Dollings said students are receiving that hands on experience they typically don’t get in a classroom setting. Student, Sarah Zigo, is going into her third year of Project Lead the Way and said she enjoys being able to explore her own creativity within the class.

“Hands on learning is so much fun – getting to do things kind of yourself and not really being given tons of information. We get to do things on our own and explore with creativity and stuff, which is really nice. I feel like I learn a lot better that way,” Zigo said.

Zanesville High School is the only school in Southeast Ohio to offer Project Lead the Way.