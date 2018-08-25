Putnam Jam Fest emphasizes community, love, and worship

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Music, community, and worship rang through the trees around Putnam Landing on Saturday.

And that was all thanks to the Fourth Annual Putnam Jam Fest. Coordinator Rick Tanner said this event is opportunity to show the love of Christ to the world and he was so honored to see the churches in the community uniting together.

“This is the community’s party, it’s not ours. This is a time for us just to cater to them. It’s all free, we’re just here catering. Let them come I don’t care where they’re from they can come from all counties come on down that’s what Putnam Jam Fest is,” Tanner said.

One local pastor, Paul Bugglin from the Hopewell Free Methodist Church said this is also a place where everyone is welcome and it’s a great opportunity to build relationships with the churches in the area and see the love and goodness in the community.

“It’s amazing when you come and you see so many people from so many different churches that you know and it’s like how can there not be unity in the body of Christ in the Zanesville area,” Bugglin said, “they just come together and they just show the love of Christ to one another and to our community because we love the community of Zanesville.”

Saturday featured all kinds of games, door prizes, free food and even 40 bikes given away to local children and Tanner is so grateful for the city and what they’ve done to help put this event on.