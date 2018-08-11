Raising awareness about cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People are wielding glow sticks to raise awareness about cancer.

The American Cancer Society held their first Glow for Hope event at Zane’s Landing Park. The evening consisted of a glow walk, a glow dance, and lots of fun activities for kids and families. There was also a luminaria ceremony honoring those who are battling or have lost their battle with cancer.

“So we’re super excited to just get a bunch of people out here glowing just to spread community awareness about cancer,” said Community Development Manager Amanda Hickerson.

Hickerson said they decided to do a glow walk this year instead of Strides Against Breast Cancer because they wanted something more upbeat and wanted to focus on all cancers and cancer survivors.

“It’s something a little bit more fun and upbeat, and like I said, it supports all cancer types, not just breast cancer but all of them,” said Hickerson.

She said the event also served as a fundraiser and that they were hoping to raise over 4 thousand dollars by the end of the night.