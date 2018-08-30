Raising awareness about Prostate cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners signed a proclamation to raise awareness about cancer.

Thanks to the work of Linda and Ray Hoetger from ZERO Cancer, September will be Muskingum County Prostate Awareness Month. Linda Hoetger said that after her husband was diagnosed with the cancer it become their goal to bring attention to the disease.

“I don’t want other people to have to keep going through prostate cancer…I want to be part of ending prostate cancer,” said Hoetger.

Hoetger said they have been contacting every elected official they can to get them to dedicate September to Prostate cancer. She said that so far they have gotten 189 proclamations, and they hope to get one from everyone in Ohio.

“It has been my mission for the past five years to contact every elected official in Ohio for a proclamation or resolution for prostate cancer awareness month,” said Hoetger.

Hoetger said the biggest thing they want people who have been diagnosed to know is that they are not alone. She said many have been impacted by this disease and that there are people out there who understand. To join the fight against Prostate Cancer, or for more information, visit Zerocancer.org.