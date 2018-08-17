One Lane Reopens on I-70 Eastbound After Accidents

4:45 pm***UPDATE***The Highway Patrol says one eastbound lane of I-70 is now open after a rash of accidents Friday afternoon. ***UPDATE***

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says a rash of accidents on I-70 has closed the highway near Chapel Hill Road. E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says there were five or six accidents that occurred due to the heavy rainfall including a semi which is carrying hazardous material. Jadwin says that semi is only leaking transmission fluid. The accidents happened in the eastbound lanes just west of Zanesville. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident scenes.