Rays get touted prospect from Pirates as PTBNL for Archer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired minor league pitcher Shane Baz from Pittsburgh as the player to be named in the July 31 trade that sent Chris Archer to the Pirates.

The 19-year-old Baz, selected 12th overall in the 2017 amateur draft, was 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA for Bristol in the rookie-level Appalachian League this season. The right-hander had 54 strikeouts in 10 starts covering 45 1/3 innings.

The move announced Tuesday completes a blockbuster deal that brought a wealth of young talent to Tampa Bay. The third-place Rays had already obtained rookie outfielder Austin Meadows and hard-throwing pitcher Tyler Glasnow from Pittsburgh for Archer, a 29-year-old right-hander who has made two All-Star teams.

___

