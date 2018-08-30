Renovations to the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department building is getting ready for renovations.

They met with the Muskingum County Commissioners to give an update and pick an engineering firm for the project. The renovations will be at the 7th Street location and Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton said it will allow for all of their services to be offered in one location.

“Currently we’re operating out of two different locations, the 7th Street location and then the Putnam Avenue building, and we would like to have all of our staff in one location for better customer service and more efficient services,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said that during the renovations some of the services may be moved to different locations but that they will be sure to communicate any changes to the community.

“It’s possible that some of our services will have to be relocated while construction is happening,” said Hamilton. “We’re going to try and minimize the stress to the community.”

As of now there is no start date for the project, but Hamilton said they hope to get started soon and they are looking forward to recreating their space to effectively serve the public.