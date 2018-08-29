Report: Prison guards, inmates, treated for exposure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol has been called to an Ohio prison where guards and inmates are being treated for possible drug exposure.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers tells the Chillicothe Gazette the patrol was notified of the situation about 9 a.m. and several officers and medics responded.

The paper says guards and inmates at Ross Correctional Institution have been administered naloxone. The widely used drug is used to combat overdoses caused by opioids such as heroin or fentanyl. The prison is about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Messages were left for the prisons system, the patrol and the union representing correctional officers.

