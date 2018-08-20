Results from OVI Checkpoint in Somerset

LANCASTER, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI Checkpoint on Friday, August 17.

The OVI checkpoint was held from 9:00 P.M. to 3:00 A.M. on SR 13 just north of Summit Street in Somerset. The checkpoint was conducted in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Authorities reported that contact was made with 174 motorists during the checkpoint. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office made one OVI arrest during the checkpoint saturation patrol.

This multi-agency effort sent a strong message that impaired driving will not be tolerated in Perry County.

“The cooperation between agencies in this program shows the level of commitment we all have in making the roadways safer in Perry County,” said Lieutenant Shad Caplinger, Lancaster Post Commander. “Multi-agency cooperation solidifies the relationship between all Perry County Law Enforcement Agencies and leads to positive accomplishments within the community.”