Rockies 3B Arenado held out of lineup with sore shoulder

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Nolan Arenado is being held out of Saturday night’s starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a right shoulder strain. The Rockies remain hopeful the injury won’t result in a trip to the disabled list for their power-hitting third baseman.

Arenado was lifted from Friday night’s game in the fifth inning after it became too painful to use his right arm to throw the ball. Manager Bud Black said Arenado would continue to suit up for games and could be called on to pinch hit if needed, though he remains day to day as far as returning to the infield.

In the clubhouse before the game, Arenado told reporters that his shoulder is still “a little sore.”

He believes several throws in previous games in which he didn’t get his legs under his throws also may have contributed to the injury.

