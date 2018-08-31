Rod Stickrath retires from Northside Pharmacy

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Long-time Northside Pharmacy director has retired.

After over 30 years with Northside, Director Rod Stickrath has decided to give retirement a try. He said he has greatly enjoyed his time working with Northside and is proud to have been a part of the pharmacy for so long.

“I’m very proud to be associated with them. And my success in my career is just giving them the opportunity and the resources to do their thing and they do it every day,” said Stickrath.

Stickrath said his biggest accomplishment while at Northside has been being able to grow the pharmacy and to offer more services. He said he hopes to be remembered as someone who has a passion for his customer.

“I think I would hope to be remembered as somebody who had a passion for customer service,” said Stickrath. “But that customer service is being delivered every hour, every day through the employees of Northside and that’s what I’m the most proud of.”

Stickrath said he is looking froward to spending more time with his wife and family as well as getting to spend time traveling.