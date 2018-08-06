Roseville Man Dies in Perry County Accident

The Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal accident in Perry County. It happened on State Route 13 in Reading Township just before 12:30 pm. The Patrol says 77-year-old Scott Patterson of Mechanicsburg was traveling north on State Route 13 with eight passengers. Troopers say 21-year-old Brooklyn Bower of New Lexington was turning south onto State Route 13 from State Route 669 and failed to yield while turning and struck Patterson’s vehicle, forcing his vehicle off the left side of the roadway where it overturned. The Patrol says 43-year-old Cory Grimes of Roseville, a passenger in Patterson’s vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner. The Highway Patrol says the drivers of both vehicle suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.