ROX program at the Fieldhouse aims to help girls build confidence

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This is a message to girls everywhere… are you ready to rule?

Rule Your Experiences that is. ROX is a non-profit program for girls in elementary, middle and high school that focuses on skills and knowledge to discuss issues in today’s world. ROX facilitator at the Fieldhouse, Katie Snider, knew this was something she was passionate about from day one.

“As I was going through the facilitator training I was just completely moved and transformed by everything I learned and everything I went to and I just kept thinking how a lot of the experiences that I went through could have been different if I would have had ROX in my background,” Snider said.

The weekly sessions focus on team bonding, healthy communication and relationship skills, safety and violence prevention and support systems for academic and career development. Snider is from Coshocton and is so happy to bring this program to local girls.

“So I can’t wait to provide ROX to the girls around this area and hopefully give them those skills that they need to feel confident strong safe and rule their own experiences and have a great outcome because of it,” Snider said.

Snider said ROX wants to help every girl they can, they just need more funding from community organizations. For more information about ROX or ways to help donate you can call the Fieldhouse or visit their website at https://www.zanesvillefieldhouse.com/.