Royals place Duffy on disabled list, recall Sparkman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have placed left-hander Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder impingement.

The 29-year-old Duffy received an anti-inflammatory shot after allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. He has lost three of his last four starts.

Kansas City also recalled rookie right-hander Glenn Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha on Monday. He will make his first major league start in Duffy’s spot Thursday against Toronto.

Sparkman is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in eight appearances with the Royals this year. He pitched 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball in Friday’s loss to the Cardinals, and then was sent down on Sunday.

