Salah tweet revives dispute with Egypt soccer authorities

CAIRO (AP) — Mohammed Salah has revived a dispute with soccer authorities in his native Egypt, accusing them of ignoring his complaints about their unauthorized use of his image.

The Liverpool winger and last season’s top Premier League scorer tweeted Sunday: “It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I do not know why all this (is happening)? Do you not have time to respond to us?!”

The tweet circulated widely in Egypt, where Salah is a beloved celebrity.

Egypt’s football association said in a statement it would discuss Salah’s demands Monday. The dispute first surfaced in April.

Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said they have asked for guarantees regarding Salah’s “wellbeing” while on the national team and assurances that his image rights won’t be violated again.