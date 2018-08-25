Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 21, Cle. St. Ignatius 14

Bellaire 42, Hannibal River 16

Beloit W. Branch 48, Columbiana Crestview 35

Cle. Benedictine 35, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Cols. DeSales 35, Day. Dunbar 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 43, Cle. E. Tech 8

Lima Shawnee 49, Delphos Jefferson 0

Linsly, W.Va. 42, Beaver Eastern 6

Norwalk St. Paul 37, Sandusky St. Mary 6

Shaker Hts. 20, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Tiffin Calvert 59, Monroeville 27

Warren JFK 18, Warren Champion 15

Youngs. Valley Christian 14, Campbell Memorial 7

