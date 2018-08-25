Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 21, Cle. St. Ignatius 14
Bellaire 42, Hannibal River 16
Beloit W. Branch 48, Columbiana Crestview 35
Cle. Benedictine 35, Youngs. Ursuline 0
Cols. DeSales 35, Day. Dunbar 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 43, Cle. E. Tech 8
Lima Shawnee 49, Delphos Jefferson 0
Linsly, W.Va. 42, Beaver Eastern 6
Norwalk St. Paul 37, Sandusky St. Mary 6
Shaker Hts. 20, E. Cle. Shaw 6
Tiffin Calvert 59, Monroeville 27
Warren JFK 18, Warren Champion 15
Youngs. Valley Christian 14, Campbell Memorial 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/