Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 25, 2018 at 11:35 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aliquippa 48, McKinley, D.C. 0

Bedford 29, Westmont Hilltop 28

Canton 25, Towanda 21

Carlynton 34, Bishop Canevin 7

Coatesville 37, Harrisburg 6

Conemaugh Valley 52, North Star 6

Conwell Egan 38, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 20

Elizabethtown 49, Donegal 33

Haverford 26, Chester 12

Imani Christian Academy 80, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6

Latin Charter 50, Prep Charter 0

Manheim Township 17, Central Dauphin East 10

McKeesport 45, Erie 26

Mercer 21, Cochranton 6

Northern Lehigh 34, Wilson 18

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Westinghouse 6

Pen Argyl 17, Salisbury 16

Perry Traditional Academy 22, Northgate 7

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42, Philadelphia Central 7

Quakertown 20, Central Bucks East 13

Scranton Holy Cross 14, Holy Redeemer 12

Smethport 54, Sheffield 6

South Side 28, Sto-Rox 26

Susquehanna 33, Wilkes-Barre GAR 24

Union Area 35, Shenango 20

Western Beaver 30, Summit Academy 0

Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 20, Woodland Hills 7

Wyomissing 49, Twin Valley 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

