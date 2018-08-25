Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 48, McKinley, D.C. 0
Bedford 29, Westmont Hilltop 28
Canton 25, Towanda 21
Carlynton 34, Bishop Canevin 7
Coatesville 37, Harrisburg 6
Conemaugh Valley 52, North Star 6
Conwell Egan 38, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 20
Elizabethtown 49, Donegal 33
Haverford 26, Chester 12
Imani Christian Academy 80, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6
Latin Charter 50, Prep Charter 0
Manheim Township 17, Central Dauphin East 10
McKeesport 45, Erie 26
Mercer 21, Cochranton 6
Northern Lehigh 34, Wilson 18
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Westinghouse 6
Pen Argyl 17, Salisbury 16
Perry Traditional Academy 22, Northgate 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42, Philadelphia Central 7
Quakertown 20, Central Bucks East 13
Scranton Holy Cross 14, Holy Redeemer 12
Smethport 54, Sheffield 6
South Side 28, Sto-Rox 26
Susquehanna 33, Wilkes-Barre GAR 24
Union Area 35, Shenango 20
Western Beaver 30, Summit Academy 0
Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 20, Woodland Hills 7
Wyomissing 49, Twin Valley 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/