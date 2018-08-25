Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 25, 2018 at 6:59 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 29, Westmont Hilltop 28

Canton 25, Towanda 21

Coatesville 37, Harrisburg 6

Conemaugh Valley 52, North Star 6

Elizabethtown 49, Donegal 33

Imani Christian Academy 80, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6

McKeesport 45, Erie 26

Northern Lehigh 34, Wilson 18

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Westinghouse 6

Pen Argyl 17, Salisbury 16

Perry Traditional Academy 22, Northgate 7

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42, Philadelphia Central 7

Quakertown 20, Central Bucks East 13

Smethport 54, Sheffield 6

South Side 28, Sto-Rox 26

Susquehanna 33, Wilkes-Barre GAR 24

Western Beaver 30, Summit Academy 0

Wyomissing 49, Twin Valley 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

