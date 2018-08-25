Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 29, Westmont Hilltop 28
Canton 25, Towanda 21
Coatesville 37, Harrisburg 6
Conemaugh Valley 52, North Star 6
Elizabethtown 49, Donegal 33
Imani Christian Academy 80, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6
McKeesport 45, Erie 26
Northern Lehigh 34, Wilson 18
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Westinghouse 6
Pen Argyl 17, Salisbury 16
Perry Traditional Academy 22, Northgate 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42, Philadelphia Central 7
Quakertown 20, Central Bucks East 13
Smethport 54, Sheffield 6
South Side 28, Sto-Rox 26
Susquehanna 33, Wilkes-Barre GAR 24
Western Beaver 30, Summit Academy 0
Wyomissing 49, Twin Valley 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/