Seahawks sign LB Erik Walden, release DE Marcus Smith

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks added veteran linebacker Erik Walden on Friday and terminated the contract of defensive end Marcus Smith.

Smith spent 2017 with Seattle and re-signed with the team this offseason on a one-year deal. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick had missed the last few days of practice due to a personal matter and the Seahawks released him so he could tend to those issues.

Smith spent all of last season at defensive end for Seattle, but has been used as a strong-side linebacker in training camp.

Walden is a 10-year veteran who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and the previous four years with the Indianapolis Colts.

