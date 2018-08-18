SHAWNEE, Ohio – With only 650 residents, one small town still celebrates their big history.

Shawnee Ohio’s history is kept alive by events like their on on Saturday – the annual Shawnee Community Day and Homecoming. The Shawnee Improvement and Homecoming Association was formed to improve and preserve the town’s historical buildings and legacy.

“It was really quite an amazing looking place people think about the old west and it’s really the old Midwest because these buildings were here before they got to the west and they were just building what they knew from back home,” President of the Shawnee Improvement and Homecoming Association Rob Dishon said.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go towards preserving main street and funding a new museum. Because Dishon has deep roots in the small town, he hopes that by promoting Shawnee’s history, people will be able to remember those who came before them.

“I feel some strange natural affinity to this town and to the people that were here before, and I like to think by remembering those people and saying the names and trying to tell other people what our founders did here, that it’s keeping those people alive to a certain extent,” Dishon said.

Dishon said he’s always loved the buildings and the history of this town and is glad the community comes together to help improve local organizations and their little town.