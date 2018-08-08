Sheriff Lutz: This Week’s Most Wanted Suspects

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz his office is searching for this week’s most wanted suspects. Lutz says they are 29-year-old Chad Brown Bocook of 1222 Woodlawn Avenue and 33-year-old Jamie Lee Mayle of 1328 1/2 Melrose Avenue, both of Zanesville. Bocook is wanted on two counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two counts of permitting drug abuse. He is described 5′ 6″, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has multiple tattoo’s. Lutz says Mayle is wanted on one count of trafficking in drugs. He is described as 5′ 10″ 175 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoo’s. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637.