Small business expo coming up

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ is working with Colony Square Mall to put on a small business expo.

This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Colony Square Mall on Saturday, October 27th. WHIZ Radio General Sales Manager Jay Benson said why this is so important to the community.

“It’s really geared towards people who are in a small business and there’s a huge percentage of our economy that is driven by small business. Sometimes a business can be just a couple of employees, it can be a single person.”

Benson said this is the second year for the expo and it is supposed to help these small business owners showcase their business and what they are doing.

“Sometimes it’s even for people who have a side hustle. Someone has got something that they’re trying to develop their business into a full time gig. It’s really an exciting opportunity for people to get involved,” Benson said.

If you are a small business owner looking to have a set up at the expo there is a fee but it is free to attend. For more information you can call 740-452-5431.