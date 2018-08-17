Sobriety checkpoint in Perry County

LANCASTER, Ohio–The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday the exact location of its OVI checkpoint in Perry Couny.

Troopers from the Lancaster Post will operate an OVI checkpoint on State Route 13 south of U.S. 22 in the Village of Somerset from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm Friday.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The OVI checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Operation support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies and the Ohio Department of Transportation.