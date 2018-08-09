Special General Election Ohio-Audited Votes Update, Advisory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Editors:

The Associated Press added 588 votes to its tabulation system that Franklin County discovered were uncounted during its audit on Tuesday night, Aug. 7, during the Ohio Special General Election in Congressional District 12. This update will be reflected in the updated reports being sent this morning.

No additional results will be collected or transmitted while the election is under the canvass process.

