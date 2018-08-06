Speical Election Tuesday/Balderson vs O’Connor

The race for the 12th congressional district will be decided Tuesday in a special election. Muskingum County Board of Elections Director Tim Thompson says 45 of the 68 precincts in the county will be eligible to vote. The race features State Senator Troy Balderson of Zanesville against Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor. A third green party candidate Joe Manchik is also on the ballot. Thompson says the polls open at 6:30 Tuesday morning and close at 7:30 pm. He says he plans to release the results of the absentee ballots on the Board of Elections website at 8:00 p.m. and the final results should be available at 10:30 p.m. Whiz News will follow the race and report the results throughout the night.