Sports Barber and Foxfire Schools come together to help local kids

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local barber shop and school worked together to give free haircuts and book bags to kids in the area as they prepare to head back to school.

The Sports Barber and Foxfire Schools held their second annual back to school event on Sunday at the Muskingum Family YMCA. The barber shop cut over 100 girls and boys hair for free. They also gave every kid a book bag packed with school supplies from pencils to antibacterial soap. Superintendent of Foxfire Schools, Todd Whiteman, said they are trying to fulfill their mission and help local students and their families who don’t normally have those opportunities.

“We’ve got a lot of people donate a lot of time and services today to make this event happen,” explained Whiteman. “We’re really excited to be able to make this event happen and provide that.”

The school supplies were donated from members throughout the community and through internal donations. Owner of Sports Barber, Mike DeBolt, said it’s a very rewarding feeling.

“Oh it’s great. Last year we did 105 kids. We’re trying to do about that much this year,” said DeBolt.

Along with getting free haircuts and school supplies, the kids received a free meal and enjoyed swimming at the YMCA. Both Whiteman and DeBolt said they love being able to combine some of their passions and get kids ready for school.