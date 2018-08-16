State awards $1.1M to help protect firefighters’ health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 Ohio fire departments will share $1.1 million in grants intended to help protect firefighters from carcinogens and other health hazards encountered in their work.

The Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation said Wednesday that it has awarded the money under the bureau’s Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant Program.

The funds will help departments buy safety gear, exhaust systems and specialized washing machines. The machines are used to help clean off harmful residue that can collect on firefighters’ gear during a blaze. The bureau says some residue can cause cancer, respiratory disease and other health issues.

The grant program provides a 5-to-1 match up to $15,000 for employers with annual payroll of at least $500,000. No match is required for employers with less than $500,000 in payroll.