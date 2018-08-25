State urges residents to report signs of beech tree disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials are urging Ohio residents to report any signs of a disease affecting beech trees that’s been found in nine Ohio counties.

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says beech leaf disease affects American and possibly non-native beech trees. It was discovered in Lake County in 2012. The disease has spread to other northeastern Ohio counties and has been found in parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.

Researchers are trying to determine the cause. Officials say no infected tree has been known to recover.

Symptoms include dark striping or banding on leaves; shriveled, discolored or deformed leaves; and reduced leaf and bud production.

Landowners in northeast Ohio are urged to report any signs of the disease and avoid moving beech trees or tree parts to prevent its spread.