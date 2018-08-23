Stephenson taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt to help town heal

Chandler Stephenson of the Washington Capitals will take the Stanley Cup to Canada on Friday in hopes of providing a lift to the community of Humboldt.

The town in Saskatchewan is home to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. A bus crash in April killed 16 people, including 11 members of the team.

Stephenson is from nearby Saskatoon. He says he knew he wanted to use his time with the Cup to bring the famous trophy to Humboldt. He says the community deserves to have a good day.

Members of the Broncos organization will be around Stephenson and the Cup for a private function before he takes the trophy to a public event in the afternoon that will feature street hockey with a handful of NHL players.

