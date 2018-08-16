Stolen Items Recovered in Coshocton Co.

Three men are in custody after the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office said on August 14, deputies located a stolen truck in the 20,000 block of Township Road 411 in Perry Township. A search warrant for the property took place August, 15.

Many stolen items were recovered from local thefts and breaking and enterings. These items included 4 wheelers, trailers, a Pepsi Vending Machine and a truck.

The names of the men will be released upon the filing of formal charges. The case remains under investigation.