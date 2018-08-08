Teen event at the John McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The local library is boxing up a popular activity.

The John McIntire Library in downtown Zanesville wants to invite teens and young adults to try their hand at an escape room in a box. The Assistant Teen Librarian Alyssa said it will work similar to an escape room, where groups will work to solve puzzles to try and get the box unlocked.

“Right now it’s really popular to go into like Columbus for escape rooms, where you have to try to figure out how to get out of the room, and this is basically the same as that, but it’s all contained in a box,” said Alyssa.

She said they want to reach out to the younger generation in the community and let them know there are fun things to do right here in Zanesville.

“We wanted to be able to reach out to different teens and young adults in the area who feel like there’s not a whole lot to do in Zanesville,” said Alyssa.

The event will be held on August 20th at 2 P.M. For more information, or to register for the event, you can visit their website.