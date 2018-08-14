The Latest: 6th Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey’s expanding sports betting market (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino will become the sixth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

State Division of Gaming Enforcement Director David Rebuck says he has approved the Golden Nugget to begin offering on-premises sports betting Wednesday morning.

The Golden Nugget will take its first sports bet about 90 minutes before Resorts opens its in-person sports betting operation. Resorts already offers online and mobile sports betting.

They will join the Borgata, Ocean Resort, Harrah’s and Bally’s casinos among sports betting providers.

The Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks also offer sports betting.

Figures released Tuesday show New Jersey casinos and tracks took in $40.6 million in July, the first full month it was legal.

___

3:30 p.m.

New Jersey casinos and racetracks took in $40.6 million in sports bets in the first full month in which it was permitted.

Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally’s casinos, and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks saw gross sports betting revenue of $3.8 million on those bets.

But regulators caution that bets involving future outcomes, such as the winner of football’s Super Bowl, won’t be paid out for months.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC