The Top Twenty Five

by Associated Press on August 31, 2018 at 12:13 pm

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (42)13-115051
2. Clemson (18)12-214764
3. Georgia13-213502
4. Wisconsin (1)13-112717
5. Ohio St.12-212565
6. Washington10-3121516
7. Oklahoma12-211733
8. Miami10-3102713
9. Auburn10-4101310
10. Penn St.11-210128
11. Michigan St.10-387715
12. Notre Dame10-380411
13. Stanford9-577820
14. Michigan8-5773
15. Southern Cal11-354312
16. TCU11-35339
17. West Virginia7-6511
18. Mississippi St.9-445019
19. Florida St.7-6384
20. Virginia Tech9-435124
21. UCF13-03126
22. Boise St.11-329222
23. Texas7-6216
24. Oregon7-6148
25. LSU9-410618

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

