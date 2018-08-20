The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (42)
|13-1
|1505
|1
|2. Clemson (18)
|12-2
|1476
|4
|3. Georgia
|13-2
|1350
|2
|4. Wisconsin (1)
|13-1
|1271
|7
|5. Ohio St.
|12-2
|1256
|5
|6. Washington
|10-3
|1215
|16
|7. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1173
|3
|8. Miami
|10-3
|1027
|13
|9. Auburn
|10-4
|1013
|10
|10. Penn St.
|11-2
|1012
|8
|11. Michigan St.
|10-3
|877
|15
|12. Notre Dame
|10-3
|804
|11
|13. Stanford
|9-5
|778
|20
|14. Michigan
|8-5
|773
|–
|15. Southern Cal
|11-3
|543
|12
|16. TCU
|11-3
|533
|9
|17. West Virginia
|7-6
|511
|–
|18. Mississippi St.
|9-4
|450
|19
|19. Florida St.
|7-6
|384
|–
|20. Virginia Tech
|9-4
|351
|24
|21. UCF
|13-0
|312
|6
|22. Boise St.
|11-3
|292
|22
|23. Texas
|7-6
|216
|–
|24. Oregon
|7-6
|148
|–
|25. LSU
|9-4
|106
|18
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.