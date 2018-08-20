The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1 2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4 3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2 4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7 5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5 6. Washington 10-3 1215 16 7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3 8. Miami 10-3 1027 13 9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10 10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8 11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15 12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11 13. Stanford 9-5 778 20 14. Michigan 8-5 773 – 15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12 16. TCU 11-3 533 9 17. West Virginia 7-6 511 – 18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19 19. Florida St. 7-6 384 – 20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24 21. UCF 13-0 312 6 22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22 23. Texas 7-6 216 – 24. Oregon 7-6 148 – 25. LSU 9-4 106 18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.