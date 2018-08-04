ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One thousand ducks were dumped into the Muskingum River canal on Saturday, August 4th.

But don’t worry, they were rubber ducks and it was for a great cause. The third annual Duck Derby fundraiser took place to support Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center. Founder, Linda Lake, said this is their biggest event each year, so almost 100% of what they raise supports the center for 12 months.

“We’re hoping maybe next year we’ll come back up to where we were at, but we’re still really thankful for what we’ve sold and the dollars that have came in to help support Breaking Free,” said Lake.

They sell the rubber ducks for 5 dollars each and the top ten winners receive a prize that was donated from people in the community. Lake said Breaking Free is almost completely run by volunteers and they are looking for more extra hands.

“We need volunteers,” explained Lake. “Volunteers is the only way that Breaking Free is able to exist – 90% of our staff is volunteers.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit their website at breakingfreeriding.org.