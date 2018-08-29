ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People in the community will spend one whole night sleeping in a box.

This is the third annual Night in a Box hosted by Trulight Ministries. They will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 31st and stay there until 7 on Saturday morning. Executive Director, Ed Swartz, said their goal is to raise funds to redo their homeless center.

“The Night in a Box was just something to try to get to know some of the homeless that’s in the area and it just kind of turned into an idea of ‘what if we got other people to do it’ and we could use it as a way to raise funds,” explained Swartz.

Swartz said the funds they raise will go towards adding a shower, laundry room and lockers in their homeless center. His goal is to also offer training classes to help with resumes and financial advising.

“It means a lot because we couldn’t be able to do this on our own,” said Swartz. “I mean, it takes others in the community, it takes other skills and people with other talents to be able to do what it is we want to do.”

Swartz said anyone is welcome to attend on Friday night. They will have a live band performing and food for the community. If you’re interested in donating, you can donate the night of or on their website and Facebook page.