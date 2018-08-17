Three Men Charged in Coshocton Case

Three men face charges in connection to stolen items from recent thefts and breaking and enterings in Coshocton.

The Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Glenn Hunley and 30-year-old Chase Heath of the Newark area and 38-year-old Richard Hunley from the Buckeye Lake area were each charged with receiving stolen property. Additional charges are anticipated after the case is reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the men were arrested after a stolen truck was located in the 20,000 block of Twp Rd 411 in Perry Twp.

The discovery led to a search warrant being executed on Wednesday, where stolen items from recent thefts and breaking and enterings were recovered including 4 wheelers, a Pepsi Vending Machine and a truck.