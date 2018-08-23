Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 41, Castalia Margaretta 12

Avon 19, Akr. Buchtel 11

Berlin Center Western Reserve 27, Columbiana 12

Cin. Anderson 34, Cin. Mt. Healthy 25

Cin. Taft 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Cols. Mifflin 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Cle. VASJ 19

Day. Carroll 49, Riverside Stebbins 13

Dover 54, Cle. JFK 0

Girard 49, Niles McKinley 13

Kettering Fairmont 12, Kettering Alter 6

Lisbon Beaver 35, Wellsville 6

Madonna, W.Va. 40, Bridgeport 36

Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Navarre Fairless 13

Martins Ferry 42, Rayland Buckeye 6

Mentor Lake Cath. 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 7

Newark Cath. 17, Zanesville Maysville 13

Parma 41, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

Poland Seminary 17, Alliance Marlington 14

Portsmouth 57, Lucasville Valley 40

Shelby 48, Mansfield Madison 8

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39, Cin. Shroder 0

Tol. Scott 50, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 35

Tol. Waite 20, Sylvania Northview 12

___

