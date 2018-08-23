Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 41, Castalia Margaretta 12
Avon 19, Akr. Buchtel 11
Berlin Center Western Reserve 27, Columbiana 12
Cin. Anderson 34, Cin. Mt. Healthy 25
Cin. Taft 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Cols. Mifflin 7
Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Cle. VASJ 19
Day. Carroll 49, Riverside Stebbins 13
Dover 54, Cle. JFK 0
Girard 49, Niles McKinley 13
Kettering Fairmont 12, Kettering Alter 6
Lisbon Beaver 35, Wellsville 6
Madonna, W.Va. 40, Bridgeport 36
Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Navarre Fairless 13
Martins Ferry 42, Rayland Buckeye 6
Mentor Lake Cath. 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 7
Newark Cath. 17, Zanesville Maysville 13
Parma 41, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Poland Seminary 17, Alliance Marlington 14
Portsmouth 57, Lucasville Valley 40
Shelby 48, Mansfield Madison 8
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39, Cin. Shroder 0
Tol. Scott 50, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 35
Tol. Waite 20, Sylvania Northview 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/