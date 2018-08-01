Tools for School backpack filling

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One organization is helping kids gear up for back-to-school.

Volunteers spent the day filling backpacks for the Eastside Community Ministries Tools for School program. Executive director Jamie Trout said each backpack will ensure that a student has exactly what they need to get ready for the new school year.

“This way they can go back to school and they don’t have to worry about having the supplies they need to have a successful year,” said Trout. “So we go by the specific list from that grade from that school so the kids have exactly what the teachers are asking them to have.”

Trout said this year they were over to fill over one thousand backpacks thanks to all of the community support and volunteers. Among the volunteers was Rotary 6690 District Governor Craig Maxey. Maxey said he was visiting with the Daybreak Rotary club today and was happy to come help fill backpacks.

“Well certainly Rotary is all about service and it seems that Zanesville has a heart for service,” said Maxey. “So we were happy to help out today.”

Pick-up for the Tools for School backpacks will be held tomorrow from 8:30 to 11 at the Zanesville Middle School.