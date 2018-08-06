Troy Balderson made his final stop in Zanesville before the special election

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Republican candidate made his final stop in Zanesville Monday before the special election on August 7th.

Troy Balderson spoke to a crowd at American Pride to remind voters to get out Tuesday morning and vote. “I’m here and I want to support them and I would like their vote, but more importantly, they have to vote tomorrow – tomorrow is a special day,” explained Balderson.

Balderson said he wants to get his home base fired up to vote and make sure they know how important it is that they get the message out and spread the importance of voting.

“I feel good. I feel really good. We’ve got a nice little momentum swing going here. We’re enthusiastic, as I said on the stage, we had the Vice President here, we’ve had the President here in the last six days,” said Balderson. “We feel like we’re going into the right direction.”

Troy Balderson and Democratic candidate, Danny O’Connor will be running against one another again in the November election.