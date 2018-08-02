U.S. Chamber of Commerce Endorses Balderson

We’re less than a week away from a special election that will decide who will fill the unexpired term for the 12th Ohio U.S. House District.

With the election nearing, Zanesville native and current Ohio State Senator Troy Balderson received an endorsement at Kessler Sign Company from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber endorses on a bipartisan basis and doesn’t endorse for every race. Balderson was chosen because of his support of the federal tax cut and jobs act.

“Is he a viable candidate? Absolutely,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director for the Great Lakes Region Congressional and Public Affairs Ben Taylor. “He has that experience in the state house. He’s a known quantity you know where he stands on business issues and that is right behind us as a champion.”

Balderson said that this is one of the endorsements that as a candidate you want to get. He says as a member of the Ohio Legislature he’s been part of creating an environment for 500,000 jobs. He said if elected he’ll support President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

“Jobs are my number one issue. They have been my number one issue since I came into the Ohio Legislature,” said Republican State Senator and U.S. 12th District Candidate Troy Balderson. “It’s all about jobs and in the state of Ohio we have done that.”

Balderson faces Democrat and Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor. The special election takes place August 7.