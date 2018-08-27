UEFA orders Lyon to close stadium for Champions League game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Lyon to play its first Champions League group-stage home game in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd disorder and racism in last season’s Europa League.

European soccer’s ruling body says it deferred a second stadium closure for a two-year probationary period, and fined Lyon 100,000 euros ($116,000).

Lyon will find out its Champions League opponents when the draw is made on Thursday in Monaco.

The French club had faced even tougher sanctions following persistent crowd trouble in the 2016-17 Europa League campaign.

The latest UEFA disciplinary case came after the Europa League round of 16, second leg against CSKA Moscow in March.

Lyon lost 3-2, was eliminated on away goals and missed the chance to feature in the final at its home ground.