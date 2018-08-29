“United Under the Lights”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two teams are gearing up for a night at the ballpark.

The City of Zanesville will take on Muskingum County in a Y-City softball game. The fire department will be going head to head with the Sheriff department to help the the United Way kick off their campaign and community investment. Director of Resource Development at the United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties Katie McNeil said both teams are excited for the game.

“The two teams are practicing, smack talk has begun, I thing everybody though in all seriousness is getting geared up for the game and they’re really excited to do this for the local community,” said McNeil.

McNeil said its a great event for families and wants to invite everyone to come out and pick a team to support. She said it will be a chance to have some fun and learn more about the United Way.

“This event is free and we’re really encouraging all community members, their friends, family, loved ones to come out, learn a little bit about United Way and how we’re at work in the community,” said McNeil.

The game will be September 6th at Gant Municipal Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 and the first pitch will be thrown out at 6.