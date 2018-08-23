USOC marketing chief going to NY Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — The longtime chief marketing officer of the U.S. Olympic Committee is taking a similar position at New York Public Radio.

Lisa Baird spent nine years with the USOC. She reimagined the organization’s branding, cutting deals with United Airlines, Hershey, Nike, Polo and others. The value of the deals she brokered were estimated at $1 billion.

This month, Baird began working for the marketing arm created by the LA 2028 Olympic committee, which will take over most of the marketing duties previously held by the USOC.

Baird, who lives in New York, also helped the USOC develop its digital strategy. She’ll take on similar responsibilities in her new role at NY Public Radio.