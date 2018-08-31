USOC spends $27M on athlete stipends, another $66M in grants

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee paid out more than $27 million to athletes in cash stipends, health care and tuition payments and medal bonuses in 2017, with another $66 million going to sports organizations that are instructed to use the funds to directly help athletes.

In releasing its tax forms Friday, the USOC says it directed 82 percent of its $214 million in expenses toward programs that directly helped athletes in 2017 — an amount that includes coaches’ salaries, expenses to operate training centers and the direct stipends that go to top athletes in each sport.

It’s a figure that can be interpreted in various ways, all depending on a person’s definition of “athlete support.”

The federation says 11 percent of its expenses went toward raising money through marketing and fundraising, while 7 percent covered administrative costs.