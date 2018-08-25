VAR takes center stage as Wolfsburg upsets 10-man Schalke

BERLIN (AP) — Dutch forward Wout Weghorst was shown a red card on his Wolfsburg debut on Saturday but stayed on the field in a 2-1 win over 10-man Schalke as video assistant referee decisions again took center stage in the Bundesliga.

Referee Patrick Ittrich had already sent off Schalke defender Matija Nastasic after an intervention from the VAR following a dangerous tackle on Weghorst in the 65th minute.

Minutes later, Ittrich received another instruction to send Weghorst off after he bundled into Guido Burgstaller and knocked him over in retribution for a shove from the Schalke forward.

The referee then consulted video replays and changed the red card to yellow.

It preceded a frenetic finale during which Schalke’s Nabil Bentaleb equalized with a penalty before Daniel Ginczek claimed Wolfsburg’s winner in injury time.

The home side, which just escaped relegation last season, had taken the lead in the first half thanks to American defender John Brooks’ first goal for Wolfsburg since his switch from Hertha Berlin in 2017.

The VAR also caused disquiet on Friday, when defending champion Bayern Munich got the new season underway with a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim.