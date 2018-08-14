Vice president visits Ohio to promote tax cuts

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Ohio to promote the Trump administration’s tax cuts and attend campaign events for Republican candidates.

Pence will speak Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Cincinnati hotel about President Donald Trump’s tax reforms and ways the administration says those cuts will benefit Ohio residents and businesses.

The event is sponsored by America First Policies, an organization that supports Trump’s policies.

Pence has been traveling around the country in recent weeks to promote the tax cuts.

He also will attend campaign events for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor, and for U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY’-see). Renacci is the Ohio Republican candidate seeking election to the U.S. Senate.