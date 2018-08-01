Weather Discussion

WEDNESDAY 8/1:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 78

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Low 66

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 80

DISCUSSION:

Good Morning Southeast Ohio!

A stalled frontal boundary and upper level winds out of the southwest will continue to support mostly cloudy skies, muggy conditions and the chance for rain throughout the next two days. However, activity should be much more scattered with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

As upper level winds back off and the stalled frontal boundary exits the region Friday, cloud cover and the chance for rain should lessen as highs reach back into the lower 80s. The warming trend will continue this weekend with highs in the mid 80s and just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm Saturday with a few showers/storms returning Sunday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

-Nathan

