Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Zippo 200 at The Glen Qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 11:35 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 3 p.m.

NHRA, CatSpot Northwest Nationals Qualifying, Kent, Wash., 3 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen Qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 6:35 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria

ATP World Tour, Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos

ATP World Tour/WTA, Citi Open, Washington

WTA, Mubadala Silicon Valley Open, San Jose, Calif.

Golf

Intl. Federation of PGA Tours, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio

LPGA Tour, Ricoh Women’s British Open, Lytham St. Annes, England

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

PGA Tour Champions, 3M Championship, Blaine, Minn.

Web.com Tour, Digital Ally Open, Overland Park, Kan.

European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola

Sunday BASEBALL

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash., 2 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria

ATP World Tour, Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos

ATP World Tour/WTA, Citi Open, Washington

WTA, Mubadala Silicon Valley Open, San Jose, Calif.

Golf

Intl. Federation of PGA Tours, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio

LPGA Tour, Ricoh Women’s British Open, Lytham St. Annes, England

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

PGA Tour Champions, 3M Championship, Blaine, Minn.

Web.com Tour, Digital Ally Open, Overland Park, Kan.

European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola