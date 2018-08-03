Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|WNBA
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
|MLS
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity, Zippo 200 at The Glen Qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 11:35 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity, Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 3 p.m.
NHRA, CatSpot Northwest Nationals Qualifying, Kent, Wash., 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen Qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 6:35 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria
ATP World Tour, Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos
ATP World Tour/WTA, Citi Open, Washington
WTA, Mubadala Silicon Valley Open, San Jose, Calif.
|Golf
Intl. Federation of PGA Tours, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio
LPGA Tour, Ricoh Women’s British Open, Lytham St. Annes, England
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.
PGA Tour Champions, 3M Championship, Blaine, Minn.
Web.com Tour, Digital Ally Open, Overland Park, Kan.
European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
|WNBA
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|MLS
Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
NHRA, CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash., 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria
ATP World Tour, Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos
ATP World Tour/WTA, Citi Open, Washington
WTA, Mubadala Silicon Valley Open, San Jose, Calif.
|Golf
Intl. Federation of PGA Tours, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio
LPGA Tour, Ricoh Women’s British Open, Lytham St. Annes, England
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.
PGA Tour Champions, 3M Championship, Blaine, Minn.
Web.com Tour, Digital Ally Open, Overland Park, Kan.
European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola