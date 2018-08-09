Well-Known Zanesville Attorney Dies

A well-known Zanesville attorney has died. 60-year-old Mark Stubbins passed away at home Wednesday morning. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati Law School, Stubbins moved back to Zanesville to begin his legal practice with his father, James, and his brother, Brent. His legal career spanned 35 years and focused in the areas of civil litigation, criminal defense, and oil and gas litigation. Stubbins loved going on exotic vacations with his wife and children. He also enjoyed golf, baking bread, making gourmet chocolate and internet shopping for his wife and children. Calling hours will be held Saturday August 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, to be followed immediately by the funeral service.